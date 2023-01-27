Who is the Top Investor In CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)?

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is -14.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.89 and a high of $79.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEIX stock was last observed hovering at around $59.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.48% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.68% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 25.72% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.71, the stock is -8.66% and -15.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -5.88% at the moment leaves the stock -7.34% off its SMA200. CEIX registered 166.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.24%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -23.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.73%, and is -8.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has around 1575 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $2.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.20 and Fwd P/E is 2.56. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 180.10% and -29.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 357.60% this year

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.87M, and float is at 34.22M with Short Float at 4.00%.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brock James A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Brock James A sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $78.20 per share for a total of $39100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

CONSOL Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Brock James A (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,314 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $78.08 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the CEIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Brock James A (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $75.33 for $0.94 million. The insider now directly holds 476,834 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX).