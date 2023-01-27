Who is the Top Investor In Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)?

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) is 23.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.67 and a high of $155.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LBRDK stock was last observed hovering at around $92.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.67% off its average median price target of $132.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.17% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1.3% lower than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.21, the stock is 11.75% and 11.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -6.62% off its SMA200. LBRDK registered -32.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.46%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 25.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.64%, and is 7.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.25 and Fwd P/E is 11.96. Distance from 52-week low is 37.19% and -39.60% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.40% this year

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.29M, and float is at 117.63M with Short Float at 4.40%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Green Richard R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Green Richard R sold 3,270 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $90.79 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8814.0 shares.

Liberty Broadband Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that MALONE JOHN C (Director) sold a total of 10 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $25.87 per share for $259.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LBRDK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, WARGO J DAVID (Director) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $110.76 for $11076.0. The insider now directly holds 1,001 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK).

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -21.76% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -23.17% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -29.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.