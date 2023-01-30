American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is 29.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.65 and a high of $21.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAL stock was last observed hovering at around $16.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.81% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -105.38% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.43, the stock is 8.58% and 15.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.17 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 11.82% off its SMA200. AAL registered 1.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.40%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 31.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.36%, and is 0.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has around 123400 employees, a market worth around $10.79B and $48.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 497.88 and Fwd P/E is 5.91. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.01% and -23.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.10% this year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 650.59M, and float is at 641.48M with Short Float at 13.95%.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Raja Vasu,the company’sEVP Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Raja Vasu sold 12,775 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $13.84 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54381.0 shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Raja Vasu (EVP Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 6,609 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $14.29 per share for $94443.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71269.0 shares of the AAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, Raja Vasu (EVP Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 1,851 shares at an average price of $13.59 for $25155.0. The insider now directly holds 80,006 shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL).

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -17.09% down over the past 12 months and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is -0.08% lower over the same period. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is 17.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.