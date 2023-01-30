Antero Resources Corporation (AR): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:AR Stock Is Going Next

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) is -5.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.60 and a high of $48.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AR stock was last observed hovering at around $29.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.59% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -0.97% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.28, the stock is -0.69% and -9.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.85 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -17.70% off its SMA200. AR registered 59.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.11%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.45%, and is -0.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has around 554 employees, a market worth around $8.76B and $7.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.59 and Fwd P/E is 6.14. Profit margin for the company is 27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.32% and -40.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Antero Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.00% this year.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 305.34M, and float is at 263.99M with Short Float at 6.44%.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Antero Resources Corporation (AR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keenan W Howard JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Keenan W Howard JR sold 779,755 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $31.34 per share for a total of $24.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.0 million shares.

Antero Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Keenan W Howard JR (Director) sold a total of 220,245 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $31.16 per share for $6.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.78 million shares of the AR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Pearce Sheri () disposed off 2,750 shares at an average price of $35.48 for $97570.0. The insider now directly holds 91,266 shares of Antero Resources Corporation (AR).

Antero Resources Corporation (AR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is trading 39.19% up over the past 12 months and Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) that is 33.72% higher over the same period. EQT Corporation (EQT) is 66.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.