Are we looking at the next big move in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is 17.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.90 and a high of $23.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MPW stock was last observed hovering at around $12.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.44% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -30.6% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.06, the stock is 4.02% and 6.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.2 million and changing 3.82% at the moment leaves the stock -10.18% off its SMA200. MPW registered -41.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.81%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.37%, and is -4.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.31% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has around 112 employees, a market worth around $7.54B and $1.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.27 and Fwd P/E is 10.24. Profit margin for the company is 79.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.92% and -43.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.90% this year.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 598.98M, and float is at 592.64M with Short Float at 17.22%.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAMNER R STEVEN,the company’sExecutive Vice President & CFO. SEC filings show that HAMNER R STEVEN sold 285,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $21.04 per share for a total of $6.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.96 million shares.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Aldag Edward K JR (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 615,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $21.33 per share for $13.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.5 million shares of the MPW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Stewart Michael G (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $20.26 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 214,436 shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -10.33% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is 0.62% higher over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -20.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.