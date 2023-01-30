Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 22.53% Upside

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is -7.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $192.26 and a high of $274.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADP stock was last observed hovering at around $225.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.63% off its average median price target of $249.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.53% off the consensus price target high of $285.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -3.66% lower than the price target low of $213.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $220.80, the stock is -7.18% and -11.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.94 million and changing -2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -5.59% off its SMA200. ADP registered 11.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.80%.

The stock witnessed a -8.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.10%, and is -6.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $93.42B and $17.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.33 and Fwd P/E is 24.59. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.84% and -19.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.10%).

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.40% this year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 414.60M, and float is at 410.16M with Short Float at 1.31%.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Insider Activity

A total of 201 insider transactions have happened at Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 116 and purchases happening 85 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weinstein Donald,the company’sCorporate VP. SEC filings show that Weinstein Donald sold 5,075 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $245.00 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32950.0 shares.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that Rodriguez Carlos A (Executive Chair) sold a total of 37,594 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $241.29 per share for $9.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44481.0 shares of the ADP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Rodriguez Carlos A (Executive Chair) disposed off 52,254 shares at an average price of $234.15 for $12.24 million. The insider now directly holds 44,481 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP).

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 11.81% up over the past 12 months and Accenture plc (ACN) that is -15.95% lower over the same period. SAP SE (SAP) is -13.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.