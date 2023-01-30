C3.ai Inc. (AI) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) is 58.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.16 and a high of $27.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.69% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.47% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -61.55% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.77, the stock is 43.50% and 42.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.63 million and changing 17.84% at the moment leaves the stock 12.52% off its SMA200. AI registered -24.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.15%.

The stock witnessed a 70.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.18%, and is 31.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.26% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has around 704 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $269.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -88.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.90% and -35.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.90%).

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for C3.ai Inc. (AI) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

C3.ai Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.60% this year.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.88M, and float is at 90.86M with Short Float at 9.24%.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parkkinen Juho,the company’sSVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Parkkinen Juho sold 558 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $10.65 per share for a total of $5945.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

C3.ai Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Parkkinen Juho (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 928 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $11.84 per share for $10984.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the AI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Parkkinen Juho (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,436 shares at an average price of $13.25 for $58783.0. The insider now directly holds 353,057 shares of C3.ai Inc. (AI).

C3.ai Inc. (AI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -16.36% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -22.08% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -23.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.