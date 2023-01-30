Check out this: Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) could be on the verge of a big rally

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is -5.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.88 and a high of $115.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRK stock was last observed hovering at around $106.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.49% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.94% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -5.38% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.38, the stock is -4.80% and -3.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.78 million and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 10.81% off its SMA200. MRK registered 33.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.17%.

The stock witnessed a -6.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.08%, and is -4.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) has around 68000 employees, a market worth around $270.96B and $58.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.46 and Fwd P/E is 14.27. Profit margin for the company is 25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.60% and -8.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Merck & Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 173.50% this year.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.53B, and float is at 2.53B with Short Float at 0.64%.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chattopadhyay Sanat,the company’sExe V-P & Pres. MMD. SEC filings show that Chattopadhyay Sanat sold 83,994 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $112.29 per share for a total of $9.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29500.0 shares.

Merck & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that MIZELL STEVEN (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $101.42 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32144.0 shares of the MRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Oosthuizen Johannes Jacobus (President, U.S. Market) disposed off 1,795 shares at an average price of $103.21 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 16,731 shares of Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -0.09% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -17.39% lower over the same period.