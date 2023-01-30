Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Track to Reach $22.50 in a Year

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is 34.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.82 and a high of $34.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLF stock was last observed hovering at around $21.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.93% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -66.31% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.62, the stock is 12.90% and 27.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.34 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 18.81% off its SMA200. CLF registered 32.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.55%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 24.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.48%, and is 3.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $10.97B and $23.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.69 and Fwd P/E is 11.98. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.83% and -36.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.60%).

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.40% this year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 516.00M, and float is at 508.28M with Short Float at 8.37%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GREEN SUSAN MIRANDA,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GREEN SUSAN MIRANDA sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $18.07 per share for a total of $5421.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96053.0 shares.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Miller Janet L (Director) bought a total of 1,425 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $17.45 per share for $24865.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80606.0 shares of the CLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Goncalves Celso L Jr (EVP, CFO) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $18.43 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 154,285 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF).

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is trading 79.35% up over the past 12 months.