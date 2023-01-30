Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is 12.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.15 and a high of $13.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ET stock was last observed hovering at around $13.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $13.36, the stock is 7.52% and 9.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.11 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 15.75% off its SMA200. ET registered 37.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.50%.

The stock witnessed a 12.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.79%, and is 4.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has around 12558 employees, a market worth around $41.69B and $88.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.92 and Fwd P/E is 8.42. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.01% and -2.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 889.10% this year.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.09B, and float is at 2.48B with Short Float at 3.07%.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Energy Transfer LP (ET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brannon Richard D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Brannon Richard D bought 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $11.55 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Energy Transfer LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Whitehurst Bradford D. (EVP (former CFO)) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $12.00 per share for $60000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.05 million shares of the ET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, WARREN KELCY L (Executive Chairman) acquired 1,300,000 shares at an average price of $12.39 for $16.11 million. The insider now directly holds 55,578,477 shares of Energy Transfer LP (ET).

Energy Transfer LP (ET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading 54.88% up over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 8.51% higher over the same period. The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) is 7.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.