Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 24.57% Upside

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is -2.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.17 and a high of $89.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GILD stock was last observed hovering at around $83.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.57% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -21.35% lower than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.73, the stock is -1.65% and -2.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.11 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 20.08% off its SMA200. GILD registered 24.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.63%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.23%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $104.88B and $27.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.67 and Fwd P/E is 12.45. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.47% and -6.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gilead Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.20% this year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.25B, and float is at 1.25B with Short Float at 1.19%.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parsey Merdad,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Parsey Merdad sold 553 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $85.33 per share for a total of $47187.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45556.0 shares.

Gilead Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Wilfong Diane E. (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold a total of 6,416 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $83.50 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28333.0 shares of the GILD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Wilfong Diane E. (SVP, Controller & CAO) disposed off 16,255 shares at an average price of $79.25 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 28,333 shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD).

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -0.09% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -17.39% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -8.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.