Halliburton Company (HAL) Is Up 2.97% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is 2.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.30 and a high of $43.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HAL stock was last observed hovering at around $41.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.14% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -1.3% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.52, the stock is 0.77% and 5.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.4 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 18.66% off its SMA200. HAL registered 31.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.48%.

The stock witnessed a 3.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.07%, and is -0.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Halliburton Company (HAL) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $37.23B and $20.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.42 and Fwd P/E is 11.03. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.91% and -7.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Halliburton Company (HAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Halliburton Company (HAL) is a “Buy”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Halliburton Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.90% this year.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 908.00M, and float is at 905.37M with Short Float at 2.25%.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Halliburton Company (HAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beckwith Van H.,the company’sEVP, Secretary and CLO. SEC filings show that Beckwith Van H. sold 4,493 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $40.41 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Halliburton Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Beckwith Van H. (EVP, Secretary and CLO) sold a total of 4,295 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $42.60 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the HAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Carre Eric (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 12,325 shares at an average price of $39.91 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 128,178 shares of Halliburton Company (HAL).

Halliburton Company (HAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ConocoPhillips (COP) that is trading 46.48% up over the past 12 months and Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is 43.14% higher over the same period. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is 31.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.