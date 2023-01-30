NEE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Now

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is -9.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.22 and a high of $91.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEE stock was last observed hovering at around $76.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.29% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -0.77% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.58, the stock is -9.07% and -9.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.24 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -6.31% off its SMA200. NEE registered 4.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.60%.

The stock witnessed a -10.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.03%, and is -7.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $151.82B and $20.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.15 and Fwd P/E is 22.29. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.44% and -17.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextEra Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.70% this year.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.99B, and float is at 1.98B with Short Float at 0.92%.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arechabala Miguel,the company’sEVP, Power Generation Division. SEC filings show that Arechabala Miguel sold 12,478 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $85.89 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24710.0 shares.

NextEra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Arechabala Miguel (EVP, Power Generation Division) sold a total of 21,231 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $85.37 per share for $1.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29980.0 shares of the NEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Sieving Charles E (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 2,277 shares at an average price of $85.27 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 175,950 shares of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE).

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading 1.46% up over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -19.38% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is 4.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.