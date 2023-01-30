Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is 22.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.31 and a high of $23.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NCLH stock was last observed hovering at around $15.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.52% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -30.52% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.01, the stock is 5.79% and 0.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.22 million and changing -1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 1.73% off its SMA200. NCLH registered -28.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.95%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.60%, and is -2.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.39% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has around 34700 employees, a market worth around $6.41B and $3.81B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.47. Profit margin for the company is -88.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.59% and -37.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.80%).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.70% this year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 420.80M, and float is at 419.66M with Short Float at 9.94%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Del Rio Frank J,the company’sPres. & CEO. SEC filings show that Del Rio Frank J sold 58,072 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $18.33 per share for a total of $1.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Kempa Mark (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $18.54 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the NCLH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Farkas Daniel S (EVP Gen. Counsel & Asst. Sec’y) disposed off 44,000 shares at an average price of $17.93 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 231,160 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -18.01% down over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) that is -45.69% lower over the same period. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is -45.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.