Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PAYA Stock Is Going Next

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) is 23.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $9.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAYA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $9.71, the stock is 7.69% and 13.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.95 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 40.75% off its SMA200. PAYA registered 64.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.75%.

The stock witnessed a 27.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.43%, and is 0.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.25% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $276.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 133.01 and Fwd P/E is 23.17. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.30% and -0.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.70% this year.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.42M, and float is at 86.25M with Short Float at 3.51%.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEINER BENJAMIN NICOLAS,the company’sChief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that WEINER BENJAMIN NICOLAS sold 29,135 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $8.62 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91040.0 shares.