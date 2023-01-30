Positives for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) as stock gains in recent trading

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) is 67.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.62 and a high of $83.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AFRM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.88% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.7% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -170.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.24, the stock is 39.55% and 35.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.28 million and changing 13.09% at the moment leaves the stock -23.74% off its SMA200. AFRM registered -70.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.13%.

The stock witnessed a 82.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.01%, and is 13.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.43% over the week and 10.24% over the month.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has around 2552 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $1.21B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.40% and -80.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.80%).

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 290.93M, and float is at 217.47M with Short Float at 16.82%.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rabois Keith,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rabois Keith sold 17,287 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $9.18 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51860.0 shares.

Affirm Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Rabois Keith (Director) sold a total of 17,287 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $14.27 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69147.0 shares of the AFRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Rabois Keith (Director) disposed off 17,287 shares at an average price of $20.04 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 86,434 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM).