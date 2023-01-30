Positives for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) as stock gains in recent trading

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) is 45.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $6.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -65.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.63, the stock is 22.79% and 42.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34.64 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 73.08% off its SMA200. RIG registered 97.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 120.27%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 40.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 78.71%, and is 10.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.77% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has around 5530 employees, a market worth around $4.81B and $2.59B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 185.78% and -0.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Transocean Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.80% this year.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 714.00M, and float is at 669.76M with Short Float at 18.73%.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Transocean Ltd. (RIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tonnel David A,the company’sSVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Tonnel David A sold 14,541 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $6.15 per share for a total of $89427.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Transocean Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that Tonnel David A (SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold a total of 34,267 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $5.45 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the RIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Tonnel David A (SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) disposed off 13,069 shares at an average price of $4.95 for $64692.0. The insider now directly holds 325,875 shares of Transocean Ltd. (RIG).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading 61.15% up over the past 12 months and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is 65.29% higher over the same period. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) is 74.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.