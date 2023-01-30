RIOT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Now

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) is 86.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.25 and a high of $23.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIOT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -26.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.33, the stock is 22.91% and 37.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.7 million and changing 3.26% at the moment leaves the stock -4.92% off its SMA200. RIOT registered -55.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.46%.

The stock witnessed a 85.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.34%, and is 2.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.87% over the week and 11.55% over the month.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) has around 335 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $289.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 94.77% and -73.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Riot Blockchain Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.90% this year.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.90M, and float is at 153.79M with Short Float at 18.55%.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by D’Ambrosio Lance Varro,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $6.39 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69441.0 shares.

Riot Blockchain Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Jackman William Richard (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $4.00 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.02 million shares of the RIOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Harris Chad Everett (EVP, CCO) disposed off 75,565 shares at an average price of $4.15 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 984,942 shares of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT).

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) that is trading -61.53% down over the past 12 months.