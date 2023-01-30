Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is 27.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $16.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOOD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.44% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -29.88% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.39, the stock is 17.25% and 15.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.41 million and changing 7.78% at the moment leaves the stock 8.55% off its SMA200. HOOD registered -16.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.05%.

The stock witnessed a 34.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.23%, and is 9.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $8.55B and $1.34B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -95.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.57% and -36.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.50%).

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.00% this year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 882.36M, and float is at 699.61M with Short Float at 5.98%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bhatt Baiju,the company’sChief Creative Officer. SEC filings show that Bhatt Baiju sold 106,061 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $8.53 per share for a total of $0.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.19 million shares.

Robinhood Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $8.13 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the HOOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Tenev Vladimir (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 83,333 shares at an average price of $8.24 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 1,244,603 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD).