Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Is Up 13.82% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) is 13.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.78 and a high of $11.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TEVA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -48.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.38, the stock is 0.17% and 10.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.74 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 16.92% off its SMA200. TEVA registered 23.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.84%.

The stock witnessed a 12.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.17%, and is -0.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has around 34713 employees, a market worth around $11.40B and $15.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.14. Profit margin for the company is -8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.12% and -9.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.30% this year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.11B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 2.30%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kalif Eliyahu Sharon,the company’sEVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Kalif Eliyahu Sharon sold 55,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $10.07 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9376.0 shares.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 28 that Stark David Matthew (Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 58,163 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 28 and was made at $9.04 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2974.0 shares of the TEVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Fridriksdottir Hafrun (Executive VP, Global R&D) disposed off 130,000 shares at an average price of $8.22 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 1,387 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 14.72% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -5.01% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -17.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.