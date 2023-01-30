These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is 13.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.45 and a high of $152.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOOG stock was last observed hovering at around $99.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.55% off its average median price target of $122.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.86% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 50 analysts, but current levels are -8.29% lower than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.71, the stock is 9.12% and 7.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.01 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -5.14% off its SMA200. GOOG registered -22.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.11%.

The stock witnessed a 14.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.21%, and is 1.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has around 186779 employees, a market worth around $1294.30B and $282.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.02 and Fwd P/E is 19.22. Distance from 52-week low is 20.68% and -33.79% from its 52-week high.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is a “Buy”. 50 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 8 think it is a “Overweight”. 38 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphabet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.70% this year.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.09B, and float is at 5.32B with Short Float at 0.54%.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Insider Activity

A total of 123 insider transactions have happened at Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 100 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MATHER ANN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MATHER ANN sold 340 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $96.92 per share for a total of $32953.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11300.0 shares.

Alphabet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that WALKER JOHN KENT (President, Global Affairs, CLO) sold a total of 11,313 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $100.00 per share for $1.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41970.0 shares of the GOOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, O’Toole Amie Thuener (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 855 shares at an average price of $91.15 for $77933.0. The insider now directly holds 25,122 shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -16.36% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -26.38% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -48.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.