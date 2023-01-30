These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Amesite Inc. (AMST)

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) is 96.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $1.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMST stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $3.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.40 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.0% higher than the price target low of $3.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is 44.00% and 39.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.7 million and changing 22.56% at the moment leaves the stock -15.31% off its SMA200. AMST registered -57.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.69%.

The stock witnessed a 73.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.74%, and is 20.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 50.51% over the week and 27.24% over the month.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $8.51M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 164.92% and -67.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-111.80%).

Amesite Inc. (AMST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amesite Inc. (AMST) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amesite Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.50% this year.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.42M, and float is at 20.82M with Short Float at 0.91%.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sastry Ann Marie,the company’sCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Sastry Ann Marie bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $0.33 per share for a total of $6520.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.27 million shares.

Amesite Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Sastry Ann Marie (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $0.23 per share for $4560.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.25 million shares of the AMST stock.