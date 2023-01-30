These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) is 32.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $10.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MARK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.11% off the consensus price target high of $37.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.11% higher than the price target low of $37.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.46, the stock is 15.05% and -19.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.98 million and changing 11.45% at the moment leaves the stock -59.49% off its SMA200. MARK registered -81.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.96%.

The stock witnessed a 36.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.48%, and is 14.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.70% over the week and 13.87% over the month.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $14.70M and $16.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 46.00% and -86.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.90%).

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Remark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 268.90% this year.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.29M, and float is at 10.01M with Short Float at 12.58%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) that is trading -38.89% down over the past 12 months and Yelp Inc. (YELP) that is -5.77% lower over the same period.