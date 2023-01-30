Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) is 57.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.82 and a high of $31.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WBD stock was last observed hovering at around $15.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.58% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -65.67% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.91, the stock is 23.90% and 33.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.0 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 6.60% off its SMA200. WBD registered -38.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.36%.

The stock witnessed a 61.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.69%, and is 14.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $36.43B and $26.00B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.05% and -52.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.20% this year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.43B, and float is at 2.19B with Short Float at 4.31%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zeiler Gerhard,the company’sPresident, International. SEC filings show that Zeiler Gerhard bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $14.69 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that YANG GEOFFREY Y (Director) bought a total of 58,296 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $18.79 per share for $1.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35653.0 shares of the WBD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Di Piazza Samuel A Jr. (Director) acquired 2,700 shares at an average price of $18.52 for $50001.0. The insider now directly holds 2,700 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD).

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -8.62% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -26.38% lower over the same period. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is 0.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.