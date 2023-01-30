What should you know before buying stock in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is 10.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.36 and a high of $42.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WY stock was last observed hovering at around $33.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.29% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -0.94% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.32, the stock is 8.56% and 8.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.07 million and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock 0.86% off its SMA200. WY registered -6.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.64%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.85%, and is 7.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has around 9214 employees, a market worth around $24.76B and $10.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.62 and Fwd P/E is 28.91. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.42% and -19.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 225.80% this year.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 740.06M, and float is at 728.59M with Short Float at 1.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Monaco Albert,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Monaco Albert bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $38.76 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30746.0 shares.

Weyerhaeuser Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Monaco Albert (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $38.43 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27246.0 shares of the WY stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is -19.45% lower over the past 12 months.