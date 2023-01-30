Why should you keep an eye on TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)?

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) is 32.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $175.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCBP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6%.

Currently trading at $5.10, the stock is 17.11% and 3.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.56 million and changing -10.53% at the moment leaves the stock -75.22% off its SMA200. TCBP registered a loss of -70.95% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 63.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.75%, and is 11.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.53% over the week and 35.42% over the month.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $4.49M and $2.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.49% and -97.09% from its 52-week high.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -148.70% this year.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 0.56M, and float is at 0.50M with Short Float at 23.50%.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Randall Diana Elizabeth,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Randall Diana Elizabeth bought 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70000.0 shares.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Randall Kenneth Edward (10% Owner) bought a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $5.00 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the TCBP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Randall Mark Edward (10% Owner) acquired 70,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 382,963 shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP).