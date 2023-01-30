Will AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) is 36.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $1.92, the stock is 25.70% and 52.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.42 million and changing 7.26% at the moment leaves the stock -20.92% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 0.52% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.11%, and is 10.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.64% over the week and 13.44% over the month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has around 3046 employees, a market worth around $2.85B and $4.09B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 195.38% and -81.71% from its 52-week high.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 531.72M, and float is at 531.72M with Short Float at 5.91%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goodman Sean D.,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Goodman Sean D. sold 80,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $4.68 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4420.0 shares.