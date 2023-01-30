Will Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) is 14.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $11.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RITM stock was last observed hovering at around $9.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.23% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -3.67% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.33, the stock is 6.88% and 6.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.89 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -0.36% off its SMA200. RITM registered -11.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.09%.

The stock witnessed a 8.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.90%, and is 3.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has around 7330 employees, a market worth around $4.41B and $4.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.78 and Fwd P/E is 6.81. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.96% and -20.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rithm Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.80% this year.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 473.72M, and float is at 470.95M with Short Float at 2.12%.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -24.42% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -21.51% lower over the same period. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is -14.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.