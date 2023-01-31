Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $5.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMRS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.53, the stock is -0.44% and -12.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing -4.38% at the moment leaves the stock -37.96% off its SMA200. AMRS registered -61.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.04%.

The stock witnessed a -8.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.48%, and is -15.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.95% over the week and 10.74% over the month.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has around 980 employees, a market worth around $542.20M and $258.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.40% and -71.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 50.80% this year.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 322.29M, and float is at 233.91M with Short Float at 20.99%.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Amyris Inc. (AMRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kung Frank,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kung Frank sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $3.50 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Amyris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that Kung Frank (Director) sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $3.60 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36488.0 shares of the AMRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, Kung Frank (Director) disposed off 1,080,676 shares at an average price of $3.80 for $4.11 million. The insider now directly holds 109,460 shares of Amyris Inc. (AMRS).

Amyris Inc. (AMRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FutureFuel Corp. (FF) that is trading 20.67% up over the past 12 months and Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is 32.40% higher over the same period. TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is 10.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.