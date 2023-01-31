Analysts suggest ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) could spike 88.77% in a year

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) is 31.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $2.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WISH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $0.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.77% off the consensus price target high of $5.70 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -28.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.64, the stock is 9.95% and 4.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.13 million and changing -6.39% at the moment leaves the stock -46.33% off its SMA200. WISH registered -71.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.35%.

The stock witnessed a 45.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.65%, and is -4.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.36% over the week and 10.98% over the month.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has around 1218 employees, a market worth around $402.52M and $737.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -45.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.98% and -78.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.10%).

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is a “Underweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ContextLogic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.80% this year.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 673.00M, and float is at 582.35M with Short Float at 9.02%.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jain Tarun Kumar,the company’sChief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Jain Tarun Kumar sold 88,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $0.49 per share for a total of $43384.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76629.0 shares.

ContextLogic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Jain Tarun Kumar (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 88,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $0.69 per share for $60738.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the WISH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Jain Tarun Kumar (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 88,000 shares at an average price of $0.74 for $65375.0. The insider now directly holds 94,729 shares of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH).

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -27.99% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 4.65% higher over the same period.