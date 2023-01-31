Are we looking at the next big move in Accenture plc (ACN)?

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is 2.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $242.95 and a high of $360.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACN stock was last observed hovering at around $277.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.95% off its average median price target of $307.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.8% off the consensus price target high of $360.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -11.97% lower than the price target low of $245.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $274.32, the stock is -0.21% and -2.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -3.98% off its SMA200. ACN registered -17.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.43%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.62%, and is -1.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Accenture plc (ACN) has around 721000 employees, a market worth around $178.65B and $62.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.91 and Fwd P/E is 21.83. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.91% and -23.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.90%).

Accenture plc (ACN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accenture plc (ACN) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accenture plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.00% this year.

Accenture plc (ACN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 658.39M, and float is at 657.38M with Short Float at 0.69%.

Accenture plc (ACN) Insider Activity

A total of 184 insider transactions have happened at Accenture plc (ACN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 77 and purchases happening 107 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Unruch Joel,the company’sGeneral Counsel/Corp Secretary. SEC filings show that Unruch Joel sold 556 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $280.53 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42991.0 shares.

Accenture plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Shook Ellyn (Chief Leadership & HR Officer) sold a total of 5,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $276.08 per share for $1.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34444.0 shares of the ACN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Sweet Julie Spellman (Chair & CEO) disposed off 4,648 shares at an average price of $276.41 for $1.28 million. The insider now directly holds 39,510 shares of Accenture plc (ACN).

Accenture plc (ACN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading 2.10% up over the past 12 months. Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is 13.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.