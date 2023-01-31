Are we looking at the next big move in Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX)?

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is 13.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.28 and a high of $49.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKX stock was last observed hovering at around $47.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.69% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -13.45% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.65, the stock is 4.31% and 10.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 23.07% off its SMA200. SKX registered 16.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.53%.

The stock witnessed a 14.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.99%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $7.45B and $7.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.72 and Fwd P/E is 15.68. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.33% and -4.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 784.70% this year.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.42M, and float is at 132.77M with Short Float at 2.53%.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GREENBERG MICHAEL,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that GREENBERG MICHAEL sold 10,503 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $42.29 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that WEINBERG DAVID (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 8,403 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $42.29 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SKX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, PACCIONE PHILLIP (General Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 561 shares at an average price of $42.93 for $24084.0. The insider now directly holds 40,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX).

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -12.63% down over the past 12 months.