Are we looking at the next big move in Teradyne Inc. (TER)?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is 14.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.81 and a high of $127.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TER stock was last observed hovering at around $103.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.27%.

Currently trading at $100.17, the stock is 5.14% and 7.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -3.16% at the moment leaves the stock 7.54% off its SMA200. TER registered -9.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.71%.

The stock witnessed a 18.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.43%, and is -3.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $15.64B and $3.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.74 and Fwd P/E is 18.95. Profit margin for the company is 26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.72% and -21.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.40%).

Teradyne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.00% this year.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.36M, and float is at 154.85M with Short Float at 2.61%.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gray Charles Jeffrey,the company’sVP, General Counsel, Secretary. SEC filings show that Gray Charles Jeffrey sold 1,152 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21554.0 shares.

Teradyne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Gray Charles Jeffrey (VP, General Counsel, Secretary) sold a total of 11,070 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $100.54 per share for $1.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22706.0 shares of the TER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, Gray Charles Jeffrey (VP, General Counsel, Secretary) disposed off 1,040 shares at an average price of $102.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 38,652 shares of Teradyne Inc. (TER).

Teradyne Inc. (TER): Who are the competitors?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is 9.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.