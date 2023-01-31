Check out this: Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) could be on the verge of a big rally

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) is 73.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $27.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APLD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 13.51% higher than the price target low of $3.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.20, the stock is 44.40% and 57.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 39.92% off its SMA200. APLD registered -71.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 50.94%.

The stock witnessed a 80.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.45%, and is 36.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.36% over the week and 10.68% over the month.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $248.51M and $27.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.16. Distance from 52-week low is 276.47% and -88.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.90%).

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Digital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.40% this year.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.42M, and float is at 58.51M with Short Float at 4.43%.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cummins Wes,the company’sCEO; Chairman. SEC filings show that Cummins Wes bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $2.96 per share for a total of $74000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.8 million shares.

Applied Digital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Cummins Wes (CEO; Chairman) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $2.48 per share for $62000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.77 million shares of the APLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, Cummins Wes (CEO; Chairman) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $2.45 for $61250.0. The insider now directly holds 1,745,686 shares of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD).