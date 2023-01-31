Check out this: Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is 14.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $11.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $62.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.64% off the consensus price target high of $139.47 offered by analysts, but current levels are 70.31% higher than the price target low of $34.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.26, the stock is 1.50% and 26.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing -7.98% at the moment leaves the stock 78.88% off its SMA200. MOMO registered 32.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 129.02%.

The stock witnessed a 20.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 113.75%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has around 2051 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $1.94B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.49. Profit margin for the company is -24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.33% and -11.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.50%).

Hello Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -254.70% this year.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 195.51M, and float is at 144.04M with Short Float at 5.52%.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading -20.74% down over the past 12 months and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) that is 4.22% higher over the same period. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is -26.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.