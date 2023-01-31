Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) is 58.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.55 and a high of $217.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COIN stock was last observed hovering at around $61.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.21% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.92% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -144.17% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.16, the stock is 22.53% and 29.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.49 million and changing -8.49% at the moment leaves the stock -15.75% off its SMA200. COIN registered -67.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.80%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 72.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.51%, and is 0.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.29% over the week and 10.09% over the month.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has around 3730 employees, a market worth around $11.01B and $5.06B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.00% and -74.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.60%).

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is a “Hold”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -179.20% this year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 223.92M, and float is at 175.62M with Short Float at 24.99%.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lutke Tobias,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lutke Tobias bought 6,612 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $54.38 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Coinbase Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Lutke Tobias (Director) bought a total of 6,834 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $54.21 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the COIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Armstrong Brian (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 31,143 shares at an average price of $52.81 for $1.64 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN).