Compass Inc. (COMP) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) is 61.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.84 and a high of $9.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COMP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -37.09% lower than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.77, the stock is 21.50% and 31.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.66 million and changing -5.51% at the moment leaves the stock 1.93% off its SMA200. COMP registered -50.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.31%.

The stock witnessed a 84.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.59%, and is 10.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.80% over the week and 10.68% over the month.

Compass Inc. (COMP) has around 4775 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $6.52B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.89% and -58.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.00%).

Compass Inc. (COMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compass Inc. (COMP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compass Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.80% this year.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 432.46M, and float is at 406.73M with Short Float at 3.63%.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Compass Inc. (COMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilkie Danielle J.,the company’sPresident, Customer Success. SEC filings show that Wilkie Danielle J. sold 1,116 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $2.67 per share for a total of $2980.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604.0 shares.

Compass Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Wilkie Danielle J. (President, Customer Success) sold a total of 6,464 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $2.15 per share for $13890.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 604.0 shares of the COMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07, Wilkie Danielle J. (President, Customer Success) disposed off 1,109 shares at an average price of $2.85 for $3161.0. The insider now directly holds 604 shares of Compass Inc. (COMP).