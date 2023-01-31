DBI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Now

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) is 2.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.90 and a high of $19.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DBI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.5% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 9.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.00, the stock is 3.66% and -9.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -4.76% at the moment leaves the stock -29.11% off its SMA200. DBI registered -22.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.70%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.51%, and is 0.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 4.65% over the month.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has around 13500 employees, a market worth around $632.70M and $3.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.54 and Fwd P/E is 5.58. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.42% and -48.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.30%).

Designer Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.50% this year.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.25M, and float is at 47.08M with Short Float at 14.07%.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zaiac Joanne,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Zaiac Joanne sold 4,489 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $15.76 per share for a total of $70750.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48560.0 shares.

Designer Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that LAU JOANNA T (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $15.53 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58244.0 shares of the DBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Turner Mary (EVP;Pres DesignerBrands Canada) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $16.19 for $64756.0. The insider now directly holds 18,575 shares of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI).