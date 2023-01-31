DoorDash Inc. (DASH): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:DASH Stock Is Going Next

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) is 15.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.37 and a high of $130.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DASH stock was last observed hovering at around $58.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.07% off its average median price target of $69.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.0% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -41.4% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.56, the stock is 6.64% and 4.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.58 million and changing -3.53% at the moment leaves the stock -10.44% off its SMA200. DASH registered -41.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.91%.

The stock witnessed a 20.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.05%, and is -6.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.74% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) has around 8600 employees, a market worth around $21.33B and $6.07B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.73% and -56.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.80%).

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DoorDash Inc. (DASH) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DoorDash Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 384.76M, and float is at 357.94M with Short Float at 6.33%.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at DoorDash Inc. (DASH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Payne Christopher D,the company’sPresident and COO. SEC filings show that Payne Christopher D sold 47,093 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $47.79 per share for a total of $2.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

DoorDash Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Brown Shona L (Director) sold a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $47.32 per share for $59150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82278.0 shares of the DASH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Payne Christopher D (President and COO) disposed off 47,093 shares at an average price of $54.58 for $2.57 million. The insider now directly holds 353,943 shares of DoorDash Inc. (DASH).