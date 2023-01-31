Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) up 20.45% since start of the year

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) is 20.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.69 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UUUU stock was last observed hovering at around $7.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $10.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -10.32% lower than the price target low of $6.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.48, the stock is 11.33% and 14.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 13.20% off its SMA200. UUUU registered 32.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.48%.

The stock witnessed a 24.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.18%, and is 5.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has around 103 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $11.78M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 59.49% and -32.00% from its 52-week high.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Fuels Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.40% this year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.31M, and float is at 153.82M with Short Float at 12.71%.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Morrison Alex G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Morrison Alex G bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $6.03 per share for a total of $48239.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Energy Fuels Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that HIGGS DENNIS LYLE (Director) sold a total of 17,212 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $6.91 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the UUUU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, HIGGS DENNIS LYLE (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $9.96 for $49800.0. The insider now directly holds 264,837 shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU).

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading 24.30% up over the past 12 months and Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) that is 33.64% higher over the same period.