Equity Residential (EQR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is 5.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.38 and a high of $94.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQR stock was last observed hovering at around $63.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3%.

Currently trading at $62.06, the stock is 2.47% and 0.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing -2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -11.64% off its SMA200. EQR registered -28.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.83%.

The stock witnessed a 5.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.29%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Equity Residential (EQR) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $23.04B and $2.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.35 and Fwd P/E is 39.48. Profit margin for the company is 42.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.16% and -34.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Equity Residential is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.80% this year.

Equity Residential (EQR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 375.85M, and float is at 371.23M with Short Float at 1.84%.

Equity Residential (EQR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Equity Residential (EQR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NEITHERCUT DAVID J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold 14,473 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $65.00 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Equity Residential disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that NEITHERCUT DAVID J (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $63.50 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the EQR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, NEITHERCUT DAVID J (Director) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $62.75 for $2.51 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Equity Residential (EQR).

Equity Residential (EQR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -26.96% down over the past 12 months and UDR Inc. (UDR) that is -24.26% lower over the same period. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is -17.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.