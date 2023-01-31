Positives for Aramark (ARMK) as stock gains in recent trading

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is 5.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.74 and a high of $45.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARMK stock was last observed hovering at around $44.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.55% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -21.39% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.70, the stock is -0.38% and 3.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 20.16% off its SMA200. ARMK registered 32.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.84%.

The stock witnessed a 6.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.41%, and is -2.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Aramark (ARMK) has around 245700 employees, a market worth around $11.39B and $16.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.19 and Fwd P/E is 17.64. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.05% and -4.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Aramark (ARMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aramark (ARMK) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aramark is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 286.00% this year.

Aramark (ARMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.12M, and float is at 256.55M with Short Float at 4.04%.

Aramark (ARMK) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Aramark (ARMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harrington Lauren A,the company’sSVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Harrington Lauren A sold 9,452 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $42.48 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64106.0 shares.

Aramark disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that MCKEE LYNN (EVP, Human Resources) sold a total of 30,817 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $42.46 per share for $1.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the ARMK stock.

Aramark (ARMK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is trading 15.44% up over the past 12 months and UniFirst Corporation (UNF) that is 5.83% higher over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is 15.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.