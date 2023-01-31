SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) is 16.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $18.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOUN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -28.75% lower than the price target low of $1.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.06, the stock is 59.01% and 57.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.74 million and changing 13.81% at the moment leaves the stock -39.21% off its SMA200. SOUN registered a loss of -41.14% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 106.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.13%, and is 40.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.01% over the week and 21.67% over the month.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has around 392 employees, a market worth around $349.17M and $27.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 121.51% and -88.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.30%).

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 197.01M, and float is at 119.85M with Short Float at 4.17%.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 3,736 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $1.50 per share for a total of $5599.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.07 million shares.

SoundHound AI Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that SHARAN NITESH (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 3,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3334.0 shares of the SOUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Ball Eric R. (Director) acquired 3,334 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 3,334 shares of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN).