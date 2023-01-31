South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 1.63% Change This Year

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) is 1.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.14 and a high of $36.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SJI stock was last observed hovering at around $36.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $36.11, the stock is 0.99% and 2.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.41 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 4.91% off its SMA200. SJI registered 48.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.34%.

The stock witnessed a 2.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.85%, and is 0.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.25% over the week and 0.42% over the month.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) has around 1163 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $2.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.85 and Fwd P/E is 20.02. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.05% and -0.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.70% this year.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.47M, and float is at 121.81M with Short Float at 7.16%.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading -5.00% down over the past 12 months and CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) that is 9.02% higher over the same period. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) is 24.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.