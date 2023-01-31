Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – The 7.66% Upside Potential Remains

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is 4.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $144.46 and a high of $191.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TXN stock was last observed hovering at around $175.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.11% off its average median price target of $187.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.73% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -28.24% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $173.13, the stock is -0.17% and -0.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.05 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 3.17% off its SMA200. TXN registered -0.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.22%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.44%, and is -2.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $155.84B and $20.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.41 and Fwd P/E is 20.26. Profit margin for the company is 42.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.85% and -9.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.10%).

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Texas Instruments Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.50% this year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 913.00M, and float is at 905.72M with Short Float at 2.16%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLARK JANET F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CLARK JANET F sold 9,990 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $175.16 per share for a total of $1.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8942.0 shares.

Texas Instruments Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that BAHAI AHMAD (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 1,109 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $180.01 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27306.0 shares of the TXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Roberts Mark T. (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 2,048 shares at an average price of $177.50 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 28,475 shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN).

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -12.68% down over the past 12 months. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is 7.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.