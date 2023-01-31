The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) on Track to Reach $253.00 in a Year

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is -2.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $195.24 and a high of $295.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHW stock was last observed hovering at around $228.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.34% off its average median price target of $253.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.04% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -9.94% lower than the price target low of $210.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $230.88, the stock is -3.74% and -5.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -4.06% off its SMA200. SHW registered -18.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.57%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.07%, and is -6.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has around 61626 employees, a market worth around $58.92B and $22.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.89 and Fwd P/E is 22.03. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.25% and -21.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Sherwin-Williams Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.20% this year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.70M, and float is at 237.16M with Short Float at 0.83%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MORIKIS JOHN G,the company’sChairman & CEO. SEC filings show that MORIKIS JOHN G bought 2,207 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $226.70 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

The Sherwin-Williams Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Binns Justin T (President, The Americas Group) sold a total of 1,542 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $259.99 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6877.0 shares of the SHW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, MORIKIS JOHN G (Chairman, President & CEO) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $259.55 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 320,774 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW).

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -11.84% down over the past 12 months and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) that is -10.63% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -20.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.