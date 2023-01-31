Things appear to be looking up for Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is 4.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.61 and a high of $71.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTNT stock was last observed hovering at around $52.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.65% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.94% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 3.68% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.05, the stock is 3.09% and -0.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.25 million and changing -3.13% at the moment leaves the stock -5.92% off its SMA200. FTNT registered -5.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.42%.

The stock witnessed a 6.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.86%, and is 1.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has around 12091 employees, a market worth around $40.27B and $4.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.04 and Fwd P/E is 36.62. Profit margin for the company is 18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.81% and -28.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.90%).

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortinet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.70% this year.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 786.20M, and float is at 633.43M with Short Float at 2.51%.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jensen Keith,the company’sCFO & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Jensen Keith sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $55.60 per share for a total of $11120.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10920.0 shares.

Fortinet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Jensen Keith (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 50 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $53.46 per share for $2673.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11120.0 shares of the FTNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Whittle John (VP Corp Dev&Strat Alliance,GC) disposed off 3,125 shares at an average price of $55.00 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 12,876 shares of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT).

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -11.72% down over the past 12 months and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) that is -36.57% lower over the same period. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -2.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.