Things appear to be looking up for The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is -4.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.01 and a high of $67.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KO stock was last observed hovering at around $60.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.25% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.59% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.64, the stock is -1.62% and -2.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.63 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -1.99% off its SMA200. KO registered 1.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.50%.

The stock witnessed a -4.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.86%, and is 0.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has around 79000 employees, a market worth around $263.63B and $42.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.58 and Fwd P/E is 23.79. Profit margin for the company is 23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.27% and -9.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.60% this year.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.33B, and float is at 4.30B with Short Float at 0.65%.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at The Coca-Cola Company (KO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH BRIAN JOHN,the company’sSenior Executive. SEC filings show that SMITH BRIAN JOHN sold 126,972 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $62.07 per share for a total of $7.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

The Coca-Cola Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that SMITH BRIAN JOHN (Senior Executive) sold a total of 94,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $63.02 per share for $5.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the KO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, QUAN NANCY (SVP & Chief Technical Officer) disposed off 13,746 shares at an average price of $61.12 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 184,710 shares of The Coca-Cola Company (KO).

The Coca-Cola Company (KO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is trading 0.06% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 13.72% higher over the same period. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is -3.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.