Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:VRTX Stock Is Going Next

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is 10.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $225.28 and a high of $324.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $321.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.47%.

Currently trading at $319.98, the stock is 6.43% and 4.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 10.85% off its SMA200. VRTX registered 40.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.11%.

The stock witnessed a 11.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.15%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $82.03B and $8.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.25 and Fwd P/E is 20.26. Profit margin for the company is 37.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.04% and -1.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.50% this year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 256.50M, and float is at 256.21M with Short Float at 1.03%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lee Yuchun,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lee Yuchun sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $318.33 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1875.0 shares.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Lee Yuchun (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $313.96 per share for $1.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1875.0 shares of the VRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, Kewalramani Reshma (CEO & President) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $315.05 for $3.15 million. The insider now directly holds 89,598 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 7.12% up over the past 12 months and Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) that is 59.24% higher over the same period. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is -5.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.