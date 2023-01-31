What should you know before buying stock in TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is 0.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.84 and a high of $65.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTE stock was last observed hovering at around $63.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $72.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.51% off the consensus price target high of $87.49 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -14.27% lower than the price target low of $54.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.55, the stock is -0.83% and 1.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 16.32% off its SMA200. TTE registered 10.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.64%.

The stock witnessed a 0.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.32%, and is -2.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 1.56% over the month.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has around 101309 employees, a market worth around $165.42B and $254.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.17 and Fwd P/E is 5.48. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.67% and -3.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TotalEnergies SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 303.90% this year.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.62B, and float is at 2.49B with Short Float at 0.15%.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 69.24% up over the past 12 months and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 51.17% higher over the same period. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 36.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.